Two persons killed in separate incidents in J'khand's Palamu

Medininagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Jharkhand's Palamu district, officials said on Tuesday.

A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train on the Garhwa Road-Tori railway line under Untari Road police station limits on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumar Rajwar from Lakadhi village in the same police station area.

"The body has been handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP) by the local police. The investigation into the case is going on," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bishrampur, Alok Kumar Tuti said In another incident, a 42-year-old man was allegedly killed by unknown miscreants late on Monday, under the Hariharganj police station limits.

The deceased, identified as Jasumuddin Ansari (42), was a resident of Satgawan Mohalla in that police station jurisdiction. He owned a welding shop, they said.

"The victim was murdered on Monday evening while he was on his way home from his workshop. Miscreants attacked him with traditional weapons near the block office, leaving him seriously injured. He was struck on the neck and head," sub-inspector of Hariharganj police station, Santosh Kumar, said.

Ansari was taken to a local hospital for initial treatment. From there, doctors referred him to a nearby hospital in Aurangabad district in Bihar, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. No one has been arrested yet in this case, he said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified miscreants. Ansari's bike was seized from the scene. The police are checking the CCTV footage. PTI COR RPS RPS RG