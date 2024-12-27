Two persons run over by train at shut railway crossing in Palghar; one injured

Palghar, Dec 27 (PTI) Two men were run over by a train at a shut railway crossing in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, while one person sustained severe injuries, an official said.

The three hail from Motihari in Bihar and were working as industrial labourers in Boisar here, though more details like name, age etc are being ascertained, the official said.

"Two persons have died while one person has been hospitalised with injuries," Palghar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

"They had come to Palghar to make household purchases. At 8:30pm, the three attempted to cross a railway crossing that has been shut for many years now. Two of them were hit by a train and died on the spot. One of them managed to escape with injuries," said former corporator Lakshmidevi Hazari.

Residents of the area said people continue to use the railway crossing despite it being shut due to lack of an alternative route there to cross from east to west. PTI COR BNM