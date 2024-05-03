Two persons set ablaze on suspicion of practising black magic in Gadchiroli; 14 held

Gadchiroli, May 3 (PTI) A man and a woman were set ablaze and killed by villagers on suspicion of practising black magic in Maharashtra's tribal-dominated Gadchiroli district, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested 14 people in connection with the incident in Baserwada village in Ettapalli taluka on Wednesday night, an official said.

The accused dragged the victims, Deu Atlami and Jamni Telami (52), from their homes and thrashed them for three hours before setting them ablaze, he said.

Their bodies were later thrown into a nullah in the village and discovered by the police the next day, the official said.

Three deaths had taken place one after the other in the neighbouring Bolepalli village, and the accused suspected the duo of being involved in black magic and held them responsible for the deaths, he said.

The police suspect that Telami's husband and son were also involved in murdering her, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR CLS ARU