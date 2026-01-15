Two persons shot in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Two persons were allegedly shot in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday over old enmity, police said.

The incident happened at Kandu Mohalla in the town police station area, they said.

The injured were identified as Ajit Kumar Gupta (52) and Navin Prasad (45), they added.

"They have been admitted to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. While Gupta is out of danger, Prasad is serious. He is being referred to RIMS-Ranchi for better treatment," said Jyoti Lal Rajwar, the in-charge of the Town police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajiv Ranjan said a manhunt has been launched for the accused.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal enmity," he said.