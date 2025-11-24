Two persons trampled to death by wild elephant in J'khand's Giridih

Giridih, Nov 24 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was injured after being trampled by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday morning, a forest official said.

The incident happened at Gadi village when the three persons, including two women, were out in the field.

"One person died on the spot, while two women were admitted to hospital after being trampled by an elephant. Of the two, one died during treatment in the hospital," Giridih Divisional Forest Officer (East) Manish Kumar Tiwari told PTI.

He said two-three herds of elephants have been roaming around Giridih forest division for the past few days. One person was killed by the herd on November 22 in the Jamua area, he said.

"Two elephants reportedly entered Giridih from Hazaribag last night. One elephant of the two seemed to have carried out today's incident," Tiwari said.

The deceased were identified as Shanti Devi (70) and Bodhi Pandit (52), both from Gadi village, while the injured was identified as Suman Devi (45), a resident of Pesam village under Barkatha police station limits.

"The deceased families were provided immediate relief of Rs 30,000 each. The remaining Rs 3.70 lakh compensation to each will be provided within 10 days as per the government rule," forest ranger Sanjeev Kumar said. PTI COR SAN RG