Two persons wanted in drug seizure cases held in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (PTI) Two persons, who were on the run and wanted in two different brown sugar seizure cases, were arrested in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The two accused were apprehended by the special task force (STF) of the crime branch of the Odisha Police.

One of them was wanted in a case registered in January 2022 after the seizure of 3.110 kg of brown sugar worth over Rs 3 crore along with arms and ammunition, an STF official said.

He was the main supplier of arms and ammunition to another person who was arrested earlier in this case.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF arrested a drug peddler, who was wanted in a case involving the seizure of 1,090 gram of brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore, the STF official said, adding that the case was registered in December 2021.

Further investigation is on, the official added. PTI BBM BDC