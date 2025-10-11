Two persons wanted in extortion, arms act cases, arrested in J'khand's Latehar

Latehar, Oct 11 (PTI) Two persons wanted in extortion and Arms Act cases were arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, police said.

They have been identified as Awdhesh Yadav (26), a resident of Palamu district and Upendra Yadav (24) of Latehar district. The police have seized a country-made pistol, three 8 mm bullets, two bombs and three mobile phones from their possession.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav told reporters, "We arrested two members of the Rahul Dubey gang. They were arrested by a police team after receiving a tip-off that they were on their way to execute a crime at Tori siding area under the Chandwa police station limits. The police team arrested both the criminals near Dagdagi Bridge at Parsahi village." He said that on October 5, they were involved in a firing incident in Tori Coal Siding area with two other gang members. In this incident, a labourer was shot and sustained bullet injuries. A case was registered regarding this on October 6 at Chandwa police station.

The SP said that there are six criminal cases pending against Awdhesh Yadav in Latehar and Palamu districts and nine cases registered against Upendra Yadav in both districts.