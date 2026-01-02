Two petrol pump employees die in UP's Firozabad; police suspect suffocation

Firozabad (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) Two employees of a private petrol pump in Nagla Sonth area here died in their room under suspicious circumstances, police said on Friday.

Prima facie, the deaths appear to be due to suffocation, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad said the incident occurred on Thursday night under Narkhi police station limits, and the deceased have been identified as Mohit (27) and Sagar (26), both residents of Etawah district.

The owner of the Girraj Filling Station, Ankit Yadav, informed that both men went to sleep in a room at the pump. When they did not wake up in the morning, the door of the room was broken open.

They were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the SP said.

The families have been informed, and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.