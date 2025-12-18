Two pharmacists get 20 years in jail in 2017 drug case

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) A special NDPS court has sentenced two pharmacists to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years observing that the "devastating impact" of drug abuse on society necessitates strict enforcement of laws to serve as a deterrent.

Special Judge H M Bhosale, in his order on Wednesday, found Pravin Waghela (34) and Ramdas Nayak (40) guilty of criminal conspiracy and illegal manufacture and possession of commercial quantities of psychotropic substances. The court also imposed fine of Rs 100000 each on Waghela and Nayak.

In the reasoned order, made available on Thursday, the court said the accused, being pharmacists, have knowledge of chemicals.

"They have utilized their knowledge for illegal activities rather than its use for the benefit of society," the court said, adding the two were fully aware of the consequences of their acts and, therefore, don't deserve leniency.

The total quantity of the contraband seized from both the accused is 17.20 kilograms, the court noted.

The judge underscored that drug abuse has a "devastating impact on society" and adversely affects individuals' health, destroys families and weakens the social fabric.

Drug addiction leads to physical and mental deterioration, resulting in loss of productivity and increased burden on health care systems, the court further said.

"The menace of drugs contributes to a rise in crime. Drug abuse particularly affects the youth, diverting them from education and employment, thereby jeopardizing the future of society," the court said.

Considering the far-reaching consequences, "it necessitates strict enforcement of laws", the court held.

"Thus, I am of the considered view that it is a fit case to impose maximum punishment, so its deterrent effect will prevent the accused involved in illegal trafficking of drugs," the court said.

A third accused, Firdos Nathani, was acquitted due to lack of evidence beyond call record data.

As per the prosecution, the case unfolded on January 9, 2017, when the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Ghatkopar Unit intercepted Waghela in a Honda Civic in suburban Chembur. In the initial trap, 200 grams of MD was found on Waghela's person and 10 kg concealed in the car's trunk, it said.

Following Waghela's disclosure, police travelled to a remote farm in Kamanhalli village in Karnataka, where they discovered a hidden laboratory having 7 kilograms of mephedrone and massive quantities of precursor chemicals like mono methyl, bromine, and hydrobromic acid.

Four chemical reactors were found installed at the site for drug production, the prosecution said.