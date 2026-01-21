Two pharmacy students killed, two injured as car hits tree in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Two B-Pharma students were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when their car crashed into a tree here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near the Awas Vikas-3 locality when the car, heading from Panki towards Kalyanpur, went out of control.

CCTV footage from the area showed the vehicle travelling at high speed moments before the impact, which was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled.

The victims were identified as Pratham Pandey (24), Akash Yadav (25), Aryan Yadav and Satyam Pal, all residents of Kannauj district. Pratham, who was driving the car, died on the spot. Akash, who was in the front passenger seat, died during treatment at a hospital.

The other two, Aryan and Satyam, sustained critical injuries and were undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

The police said the car is registered in the name of Krishna Mohan, a resident of Mahavir Puram in Panki. During inquiry, Aryan told the police that the they had gone to meet a friend at Naraina Institute. They were returning after having dinner at a hotel together when the crash occurred.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding caused the accident. "We are analysing CCTV footage and investigating whether the driver held a valid driving licence at the time of the accident," the officer added. PTI COR ABN AKY