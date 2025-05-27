Two pilgrims die after being run over by truck in UP's Chitrakoot

Banda (UP), May 27 (PTI) Two pilgrims riding a motorcycle were killed after being run over by a truck in Rajapur area of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, whose identities are yet to be confirmed, were from Fatehpur district and were on their way to visit the sacred Kamadgiri hill, they said.

According to police, the accident occurred near a dhaba when an unidentified truck ran over the two-wheeler, killing the two pilgrims on the spot.

The motorcycle was registered in the name of Ramu, son of Dinesh, a resident of Thariyav in Fatehpur district, officials said. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

The bodies have been sent to the mortuary, and police suspect the duo was heading to Kamadgiri for religious pilgrimage when the fatal accident occurred. A search is on to trace the truck involved in the incident, the police added. PTI COR KIS NB NB