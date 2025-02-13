Two pilgrims killed, 10 injured as mini-bus collides with trailer in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Two people were killed, and 10 others sustained injuries when a mini-bus carrying pilgrims from Varanasi to Ayodhya collided with a trailer on a highway here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the Varanasi-Sultanpur highway near Chak Mirzapur village in the Baksha police station area around 2 am on Thursday. The pilgrims were from Punjab, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as mini-bus driver Tarkeshwar Singh (37) and Hardayal Chand (70), according to the police.

"The 24-seater mini-bus was carrying pilgrims from Varanasi to Ayodhya when it rammed into the rear of a trailer while attempting to overtake it. The impact of the collision was so severe that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. By the time police arrived and began the rescue operation, both the driver and the passenger had succumbed to their injuries," Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Devesh Singh said.

Following the accident, panic ensued at the scene, with passengers crying for help. Baksha Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar Singh, along with his team, rushed to the spot and informed senior officials.

Shortly afterward, the Line Bazar Inspector also reached the location and initiated a rescue operation. Several passengers were trapped inside the vehicle and officials used heavy machinery to extract them. A JCB machine was brought in to clear the wreckage and restore traffic movement on the highway.

Among the injured are Madhu, wife of Ved Prakash, a resident of Gothal Road, Jathia Mohalla, Fazilka, Punjab, and Kamlesh, a resident of Badal Colony in the Fazilka police station area. Others include Suntra Devi and Kanil from Jodhpur Colony in Muktsar, Punjab, Rajkumar from Dinda Colony in the Fazilka police station area, and Veerpal from Tilak Nagar, Garji, Muktsar. Komal, a resident of Badal Colony in Fazilka, along with Sunita Rani and Kamlesh Rani from Tilak Nagar in Muktsar, and Rajkumar from Badal Colony, Fazilka, also sustained serious injuries.

All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Police said an investigation into the accident is underway. PTI COR KIS ARD ARD