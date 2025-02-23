Two pilgrims killed in hit and run accident in Karnataka

Hassan (Karnataka), Feb 23 (PTI) Two pilgrims walking to Dharmasthala were tragically run over by a speeding bus here on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on National Highway-75 near Heggadihalli in Hassan taluk.

The deceased are Suresh (60) and Kumar (55) of Anagolu village in Mandya district.

Another person who was seriously injured in the accident has been admitted to Hassan district hospital and is receiving treatment.

A case of negligent and rash driving was registered against the bus driver who fled the spot after the mishap. PTI GMS ROH