Two PLFI members arrested in Jharkhand’s Simdega

NewsDrum Desk
04 Dec 2023
Simdega (Jharkhand), Dec 4 (PTI) Two members of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested during a routine security drive in Simdega district, police said on Monday.

The duo were held on December 2 at Sahubeda More area, around 110 km from state capital Ranchi, they said.

"The Maoists had tried to escape when asked to stop at the vehicle checking point, but could not succeed," a senior police officer said.

One pistol and five cartridges have been recovered from them, he added. PTI SAN RBT

