Two PMC officials suspended for overlooking illegal construction

Pune, Oct 20 (PTI) The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended two officials in the TDR department for allegedly failing to check the construction of two additional floors at a property in Baner.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram took action against junior engineer Shubhangi Tarukmare and deputy engineer Sandeep Misal of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) department The under section 56(2)(F) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, pending a departmental inquiry.

According to the order, the construction of the sixth and seventh floors at the property was proposed through additional use of TDR beyond the sanctioned plan.

"However, despite the absence of approval for the additional floors, the slab for the sixth floor has already been completed, and work on the seventh floor is underway. This fact was not brought to notice by the TDR cell while the proposal for use of TDR was submitted and was pending approval," Ram told PTI.

Last week, Ram suspended three employees from the sanitation department in the Hadapsar area for poor cleanliness and transferred the assistant commissioner and ward officer from the regional office. PTI COR NSK