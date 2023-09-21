Two police constables arrested for misbehaving with woman sub-inspector in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Two police constables were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman sub-inspector in the Chandausi area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The woman sub-inspector was returning from duty on Wednesday when the two constables followed her in a car and misbehaved with her, Circle Officer Deepak Kumar said.

The pair -- Pawan Chaudhary and Ravindra -- also abused and threatened her, he said.

The police registered an FIR under sections 354 (intent to outrage modesty) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of the woman's complaint and arrested the accused.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat has suspended both the constables. PTI COR ABN SZM