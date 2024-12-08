Two police constables killed in accident in Telangana

New Update
Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) Two police constables died after a speeding four-wheeler hit their bike in Siddipet district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred in Gajwel town when the two constables were proceeding to Hyderabad to participate in a marathon.
Both the constables in their early 40s, died on the spot.
Siddipet Commissioner of Police B Anuradha visited the hospital and paid tributes. She also met the family members of the deceased constables.
A case was registered and further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK ROH