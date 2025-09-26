Two police officials arrested red-handed while taking bribe

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) A senior police inspector and a junior official attached to the Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police station were on Friday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while allegedly accepting bribe.

Senior inspector Chandrakant Sarode (52) and sub-inspector Rahul Waghmode were caught red-handed, the ACB claimed in a release.

As per the complainant, he had a dispute with another person over a community hall in the WTT area. There was an altercation, and a complaint was registered at WTT police station against him.

Waghmode allegedly called the complainant and demanded Rs 50,000 for himself and Rs 5 lakh for Sarode for helping him by not arresting his daughter, and also to take action against the opposite parry.

Waghmode allegedly collected Rs 20,000 on September 10. The bribe amount for Sarode was reduced to Rs 4 lakh after negotiations.

Meanwhile, the complainant approached the ACB.

The bureau on Friday afternoon laid a trap, and arrested Sarode and Waghmode while accepting Rs 2 lakh and Rs 30,000, respectively.

Further probe is on, the officials said. PTI DC KRK