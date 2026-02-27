Two police officials suspended after being arrested in graft case

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Two officials attached to the Kurar police station in the city have been suspended following their arrest in a bribery case.

Senior Inspector Sanjeev Baliram Tawde and sub-inspector Dnyaneshwar Govindrao Junne were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 19, said a senior police official on Friday.

The two had allegedly sought bribe from a person, who approached the ACB.

The ACB then caught Junne red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe amount.

Considering the seriousness of the offence and pending departmental inquiry, suspension orders were issued against both officers, the senior official said. PTI ZA KRK