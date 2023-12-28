Two policemen arrested for ‘looting’ parcel containing Rs 14 lakh cash

Indore, Dec 28 (PTI) Two police constables have been arrested for allegedly looting a parcel containing cash of Rs 14 lakh in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, an official said on Thursday.

The parcel was being sent to Ahmedabad on a private bus, the police official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters that local businessman Ankit Jain had sent a parcel containing Rs 14 lakh cash to one Kanhaiyalal of Ahmedabad on December 23 through a private bus.

Jain told the employees of the travel company, which runs the bus, that the parcel contained sweets, the official said.

When the parcel did not reach the recipient, the businessman filed a case against the bus driver, identified as Narendra Tiwari, said the police official.

“On questioning the bus driver and others, it was found that two police constables (from Indore) stopped the bus and forcibly took away the parcel containing cash. The constables neither made a panchnama of the seizure nor noted any details of the parcel in police records,” Vishwakarma said.

He identified the constables as Yogesh and Deepak from Chandan Nagar police station and said they were arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 392 (robbery). He said the cash is yet to be recovered from the accused constables.

Vishwakarma said information is being shared with the Income Tax Department about sending cash parcels from one state to others and it is being ascertained whether the packet in this case has hawalal links. PTI HWP MAS NR