Two policemen detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man; two others booked

Akola, Apr 17 (PTI) A police sub-inspector and a constable have been detained in Maharashtra's Akola district in connection with the custodial death of a 19-year-old man in January this year, an official said on Wednesday.

These two police personnel, attached to the Akot city police station in Akola, were detained on Tuesday, while their two colleagues, both constables, were untraceable, he said.

A complaint in this connection was filed by Sukhdev Haramkar, the uncle of the deceased, Govardhan Haramkar, he said.

In his complaint, he alleged that his nephew Govardhan, who worked as a labourer at Akot, was arrested on January 15 by sub-inspector Rajesh Jaware and other policemen on the suspicion of his involvement in some offence.

On January 16, he and Govardhan were beaten up at the police station, the complaint said, adding that Govardhan was attacked and brutalised with a stick, in which he was seriously injured.

Sukhdev said in his complaint that his nephew kept shouting to seek his help, but he was helpless and could not do anything to save him.

As Govardhan's health deteriorated, he was first taken to a private hospital at Akot and later shifted to a facility in Akola city instead of being taken to a government hospital, the complaint said. The youth died during treatment at the hospital the next day, it added.

Sukhdev Haramkar directly approached the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ramnath Pokle with his complaint against the policemen and a case on the charge of murder was registered on April 16, based on the medical report of the deceased.

"After that, sub-inspector Jaware and constable Chandra Prakash Solanki were detained in connection with his death," the police official said, adding that further investigation into the case will be taken up by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Two more constables were booked for their alleged involvement and efforts are on to trace them, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against the accused, he said. PTI COR MVG NP