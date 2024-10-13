Two policemen die by suicide in separate incidents in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI) Two police constables posted in Mahabubabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts in Telangana allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents, police said on Sunday.

Head constable Gudiboina Srinivas (59), of the Armed Reserve, who was on duty at the Strong Room in Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) at Mahabubabad allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon on Sunday evening, they said, adding investigations were on to ascertain the reasons that led him to end his life.

In another incident, police constable B Sagar, working in Bhadradri Kothagudem, who had attempted suicide in Khammam district on Saturday by consuming herbicide, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, a senior police official said.

The constable, who earlier worked at Burgampahad police station, was booked in connection with a ganja case. He was arrested after one accused (ganja smuggler), who was apprehended in January this year, in his "confession, named the constable for helping him in transporting the contraband," police said.

The constable, who was released from jail in March, was placed under suspension and last week his suspension was revoked, the official said.

However, on Saturday he consumed herbicide after alleging that the two Sub Inspectors were responsible for ending his life and that they used his mobile phone to call the accused in the ganja case over 140 times, police said.

The constable recorded a selfie-video, and in the purported video, which went viral on social media, he said he was falsely booked in the case.

The constable was initially taken to a hospital in Khammam and from there he was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he died after undergoing treatment, the official said. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH