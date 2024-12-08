Advertisment
National

Two policemen found dead with bullet injuries in J and K's Udhampur

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Security personnel keep vigil after Sanatan Dharam Sabha called for a complete bandh in protest against the killing of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists on Thursday, in Kishtwar district of Jammu division, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Representative image

Jammu: Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said, suspecting fratricide as the reason behind the incident.

Advertisment

The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters around 6.30 am, the officials said.

They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary report suggested the two police personnel died after opening fire on each other, the official said.

Jammu & Kashmir Udhampur Jammu and Kashmir
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe