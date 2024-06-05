Two policemen held for in bribery case

Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two police personnel, including an assistant inspector, in Navi Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 40,000 bribe from a man, an official said on Wednesday.

They sought the money from the victim for helping him in a case registered against his relative, he said.

The arrested accused were identified as assistant inspector Sagar Takle (37) and police naik Pradnyesh Kothekar (42), both attached to the Koparkhairne police station in Navi Mumbai.

"The assistant police inspector allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for helping him in the investigation into a case registered against his relative at the Koparkhairne police station. He later agreed to reduce the amount to Rs 40,000 and asked the complainant to make the payment to the police naik," Navi Mumbai deputy superintendent of police (ACB) Shivraj Mhetre said.

However, the victim approached the anti-graft agency, which laid a trap at the police station and caught the police naik while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant. The inspector who demanded the bribe was also arrested, the official said, adding further probe into the case was underway.

An FIR under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the duo at the Koparkhairne police station. PTI COR MVG NP