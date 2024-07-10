Two policemen injured after attacked by gang

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 10 (PTI) Two policemen were injured on Wednesday when the members of the "Chaddi-Baniyan" gang of Madhya Pradesh allegedly attacked them during Mahazar (recreation of crime scene) at Mulki near here, police said.

Four gang members were arrested on Tuesday at Sakleshpur in Hassan and were brought to Mulki from where they had fled towards Bengaluru after looting cash and jewellery valued at Rs 15 lakh and injuring an elderly couple in Kotekani area on July 8, they said.

They were arrested within five hours of the crime by Mangaluru police with help from Sakleshpur police and the officials of the KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation), police said.

According to police, the police team opened fire at the alleged criminals who were trying to escape after they attacked them. The injured policemen have been admitted to a hospital and are stated to be recovering.

The accused who were shot in the leg have been kept in the police ward of the government's Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru city.

Early on Monday morning, members of the "Chaddi-Baniyan" gang allegedly broke into the house in Kotekani area in Urva police limits in the city, assaulted and threatened the elderly couple and took cash and gold oranments. They also took away the car. All the accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh, police said. PTI COR AMP AMP KH