Two policemen suffer injuries in grenade explosion during mock drill in Bhopal

Bhopal, May 15 (PTI) Two personnel of the 25th Battalion of Madhya Pradesh police were injured in a grenade explosion during a mock drill in Bhopal on Thursday, an official said.

The condition of one of them is critical, he said, adding the duo was being treated in Bansal Hospital in Shahpura area here.

"The grenade explosion took place during a mock drill of the 25th Battalion. The two personnel suffered eye injuries," Chuna Bhatti police station in-charge Bhupendra Kaul Sidhu told PTI.

The two persons have been identified as head constable Vishal Singh and constable Santosh Kumar.

An official said the mock drill was conducted as a precautionary exercise to increase the preparedness of the forces.

"The police headquarters has ordered a probe into the lapse in security protocol during the mock drill. As per the order, strict action will be taken against those found guilty on the basis of the investigation report. Strict safety rules will be implemented to prevent such accidents in future," this official said. PTI MAS BNM