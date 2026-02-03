Two policemen suspended for taking Rs 30,000 bribe from farmer in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) Two police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a farmer here, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken on the directions of Devipatan Range Inspector General of Police Amit Pathak.

The complainant, Nizamuddin, a resident of Matehi Kala village, approached the anti-corruption cell at the IG office.

According to a police statement, Nizamudding was transporting soil in a handcart on January 7 to fill a pit at his home for his daughter's upcoming wedding. Sub-inspector Amresh Giri and head constable Shailendra Yadav, both posted at the Motipur police station, allegedly intercepted the farmer.

Nizamuddin claimed that the policemen threatened to frame him in an illegal mining case and demanded money to let him go. The policemen allegedly took Rs 30,000 from him, the statement said.

An inquiry conducted by the anti-corruption unit and the local circle officer found the allegations to be true, following which both the policemen were suspended, it added.

The police statement noted that confidential inquiries into corruption complaints have led to action against 26 police personnel in the Devipatan Range in the past 18 days. This includes 18 in Bahraich, three in Shravasti and two in Gonda.

Three sub-inspectors have also been transferred out of the range and further action has been initiated against them, it said. PTI COR ABN AKY