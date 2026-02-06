Two policemen suspended in Mathura for honey-trapping, extorting farmer

Mathura (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Two policemen have been suspended here for allegedly honey-trapping a farmer and extorting money from a farmer who received a substantial amount of money by selling his land, a senior officer said on Friday.

The cops were allegedly working with a village pradhan to extort money from the farmer.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said Jagdish, a farmer from Agra, had recently sold his land.

The farmer alleged that he was called to a room where he was filmed with a woman. Subsequently, Sub-Inspector Kapil and constable Rakesh took him to a police post while his car was allegedly kept at the pradhan's house.

Village pradhan, Khubi Ram, is a history-sheeter, police said.

Circle Officer (Refinery) Anil Kumar Kaparwan said the complainant alleged that he was forced to pay Rs 1 lakh and was released only after the accused kept his car in their custody, purportedly to be returned after the payment of the remaining amount.

Following a preliminary inquiry, a case has been registered against the village pradhan, the woman involved, the SI who was also the police post in-charge and the constable, the SSP said.

"The two policemen have been suspended and departmental proceedings have been initiated against them. Teams have been formed to arrest the other accused," Kumar said. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY