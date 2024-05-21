Two polling booths in Jhansi record 100% voter turnout

Jhansi (UP): Two polling booths in the Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency, where elections were held in the fifth phase on May 20, have recorded 100 per cent voter turnout, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement issued by District Election Officer (DEO) and District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi, all 375 voters -- 198 men and 177 women -- at booth number 277 in Saulda of Mehrauni Assembly cast their votes. Similarly, at booth number 355 in Bamhora Nagal village, all 441 registered voters -- 235 men and 206 women -- participated, it said.

Both these booths are located in the Lalitpur district.

In another village, Budhni Narahat, there is still confusion regarding 100 per cent voting due to technical issues, the statement said, adding there is a possibility that 100 per cent turnout will be declared there as well.

DEO Tripathi said that further details will be confirmed once the technical issues are resolved.

As a result of the continuous efforts being made by the government administration to create awareness about voting, more than 63.57 per cent voting was recorded in the Jhansi parliamentary constituency, the statement said.

Regarding reports that a youth was flown in to cast his vote, DEO Tripathi said the man was motivated by the village head and village development officer and came voluntarily.

He added that some labourers working outside their villages also reached here to cast their votes.