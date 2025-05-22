Two postmen killed, three Russian tourists injured in road accident in UP

Etawah (UP), May 22 (PTI) Two postmen were killed after a speeding SUV hit them on National Highway 19 (Agra-Etawah-Kanpur) here on Thursday afternoon, police said. Three Russian tourists travelling in the SUV were injured in the incident.

The incident took place near Bijauli village under the Bakewar police station area while the SUV was on its way to Vrindavan.

Bakewar Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh Rathi said three rural postmen were talking to each other on the roadside near Bijauli when the SUV, a Scorpio, hit them.

Atul Kumar Shakya (24), a resident of the Engineering College area here, and Sangam Gautam (22), a resident of Dibiyapur in Auraiya district, died on the spot. The third postman narrowly escaped the crash, the SHO said.

The SUV veered off the road and overturned in a field after hitting the postmen. Passersby immediately informed police. After reaching the spot, police rescued the three tourists who were trapped inside the overturned vehicle, Rathi said.

He said the SUV was being driven by Yakonika (55), a Russian national. Serjersaliv (54) and Georgy (57), both Russian nationals, were also travelling in the SUV. The three were taken to the Bakewar community health centre in an ambulance and were discharged after primary treatment.

The bodies of the two postmen have been sent for post-mortem, police said.