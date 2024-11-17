Two power centres in J&K not in national interest: Karra

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) As Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting here on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra said two power centres within the Union Territory are not in national interest.

He also accused the BJP of pursuing "jingoistic and divisive" politics and said every attempt to weaken the Congress is bound to fail as nobody can kill the ideology and philosophy of the party.

Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Raj Bhawan, his first in Jammu region after the Raj Bhawan and the National Conference led government shifted to the winter capital.

The lieutenant governor earlier chaired a series of meetings in the summer capital Srinagar following spurt in the terror activities after the formation of the new government on October 16.

Responding to a question about the lieutenant governor chairing the security review meetings, Karra said, “I do not know whether the review of security is taking place today or not but when the first time the LG reviewed the security situation we expressed suspicion about attempts to create two power centres in Jammu and Kashmir which is not in national interest.” He said on one hand, the lieutenant governor is reviewing the security situation and on the other hand the chief minister.

“May be they take different decisions leading us on the cross-roads. The Lt Governor should accept that the transition is a reality today and everyone must understand and realize this fact and act accordingly. We request all, especially the Lt Governor, to adopt a holistic and inclusive approach otherwise instead of benefitting, such meetings could prove harmful,” he said. Karra was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function organized here to pay tributes to former deputy chief minister Mangat Ram Sharma on his 92nd birth anniversary.

On National Conference president Farooq Abdullah’s statement that the BJP is using Article 370 to weaken the Congress, he said this is what the party leaders are saying repeatedly but as far as his party is concerned it faced similar unsuccessful attempts in the past by the “same forces”.

“BJP’s jingoistic and divisive politics is going to make India weak rather than Congress. They are weakening the foundations of ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’ (mixed culture),” he said, adding it is heartening that people like Abdullah are acknowledging the BJP’s onslaught on the Congress by misrepresenting the facts.

Karra said the Congress may be numerically weakened after most of its candidates lost the elections but “nobody can decimate the party or finish it as no one can kill the party’s ideology and philosophy".

He said his party has already cleared its stand on Article 370 time and again as well as the resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and “so talking about stale things means providing cannon to the BJP” Referring to Sharma, he said the real tribute to the Congressman is to stand up and fight the forces against whom he was always on the forefront throughout his life. PTI TAS AS AS