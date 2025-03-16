Two priests held for attacking temple accountant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Two priests were arrested in connection with attacking an accountant of a temple here by allegedly throwing a chemical substance resulting in injuries to him, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Shri Bhulakshmi Maata temple at Saidabad here on March 14 when the 60-year-old victim, who is working as an accountant at the temple, was sitting at the reception table.

An unidentified man, wearing a mask approached the accountant and enquired about the temple's annadanam (food distribution) programme, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone) Patil Kantilal Subhash said.

After a brief conversation, the person asked the accountant to give him the annadanam receipt. While the accountant was writing, the person suddenly poured an unidentified liquid on the accountant's scalp and fled, saying "Happy Holi", police said.

The assault resulted in burns to the accountant 's scalp, face, eyes and neck, police said, adding he was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.

When asked on the composition of the chemical (liquid), the DCP said it was being analysed.

The victim requested the authorities to take necessary action against the unidentified assailant accusing him of trying to kill him. Based on the complaint, an attempt to murder case was registered, police said.

During the investigation, police formed six teams to identify and apprehend the absconding accused and the teams reviewed nearly 400 CCTV footages, tracing the sequence of events from the scene of the offence to the location where A-1 (a 31-year-old priest) was apprehended at his residence in Shaikpet here.

During interrogation, the priest confessed to having committed the offence under the instructions of A-2, who turned out to be the priest of the temple where the victim worked as an accountant, police said.

On the motive behind the attack, police said the second priest bore grudges against the accountant, accusing him of taking money from the donors and not issuing receipts for the same. The accountant was also accused of "abusing" some children in unparliamentary language for playing holi in the temple premises, police said.

The second priest planned to harm the victim and hired the assailant for Rs 2,000 after paying Rs 1,000 in advance, police added. PTI VVK VVK KH