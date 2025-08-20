Two prisoners escape from jail in Assam's Morigaon

Morigaon (Assam), Aug 20 (PTI) Two convicted prisoners have escaped from the Morigaon District Jail in Assam on Wednesday by scaling a wall, police said.

The escape of the prisoners was discovered during the morning roll call and the police were informed, an official said.

The prisoners had broken the rods of the windows of their cell and used bedsheets and towels to escape by scaling the prison wall, he said.

They have been identified as Jiyarul Islam, who had escaped from jail once earlier and was subsequently arrested again in Andhra Pradesh. The other one was Subrata Sarkar who was convicted in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.

Both the convicts were serving 20 years sentences in jail and were staying in the same barracks.

A search operation has been launched to nab the escaped prisoners.

This incident comes nearly 10 months after five inmates escaped from the same jail with two of them yet to be apprehended. PTI COR DG DG NN