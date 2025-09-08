Two private schools in Jaipur receive bomb threats via email

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Two private schools in Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday, prompting police to carry out extensive searches. However, the threats turned out to be hoax.

One private school in Mansarovar and another in Shivdaspura were threatened in emails claiming explosives had been planted on the premises, police said.

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams reached the schools and conducted searches. Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution. The police said that nothing suspicious was found in the searches.

Several such threat emails have been sent to multiple private schools in Jaipur in the last few months. PTI SDA MNK MNK