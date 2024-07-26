Two projects sanctioned to develop 2 variants of anti-radiation missile Rudram: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The government has sanctioned two projects with funds to the tune of Rs 806.26 crore allotted to develop as many variants of anti-radiation missile Rudram for different ranges, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth shared the data in a written response to a query on the missile.

He was asked about the details of the funds allocated or disbursed or utilised for research, development and test launch of the anti-radiation missile Rudram, and whether the test launch enhances the strategic deterrence and helps in improving India's defence capabilities.

"There are two projects sanctioned to develop two variants of Rudram missile for different ranges," Seth said in his response.

For Rudram-I, Rs 317.2 crore has been allotted while for Rudram-IT, Rs 489.06 crore has been allotted, according to the information shared by the minister.

"The test launches of both variants of Rudram missile improve our country's defence in terms of providing crucial capability of carrying out suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) missions," he said.

Rudram has Inertial Navigation System–Global Positioning Satellite (INS-GPS) navigation with passive homing head for the final attack, Seth said. The passive homing head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed. This feature is not available in most of weapon systems of other nations, he added.

The new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram' was successfully flight tested onto a radiation target located on the Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha, in October 2020. The missile was launched from a SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft, the defence ministry had earlier said.

'Rudram' is the first indigenous anti-radiation missile for the Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it had said.

In a written response to another query, Seth said the DRDO has not developed a large-scale shoulder-fired indigenous air defence missile.

"However, the DRDO has developed man-portable tripod launched 4th generation Very Short Range Air Defence Missile System (VSHORADS). The technologies and few sub-systems of VSHORADS can be utilised for development of Shoulder Fired Indigenous Air Defence Missile," he added. PTI KND ANB ANB