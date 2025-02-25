Two properties of drug smugglers demolished in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Feb 25 (PTI) In a major crackdown on the drug mafia, police here have demolished illegal constructions linked to two narcotic dealers, with an official saying that 78 such properties have been identified and those will be razed following legal procedures.

While one illegally built house was demolished on Monday night in village Talwandi Klan, another property was razed in the Himmat Nagar area of Dugri the next day.

About the demolition in Talwandi Klan, police said the accused Sonu had been involved in the drug trade for the past three years and has been facing six cases.

Ludhiana's Additional Commissioner of Police Gurdev Singh, who was supervising the operation, said the action was taken under the Punjab government's 'War on Drugs' campaign.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, "We have identified 78 more properties. Wherever properties have been built using drug money will be demolished as per the procedure." About razing the property of Sonu, the officer said, "We had his property frozen some time ago. Yesterday, the police took the action in coordination with civil authorities." In order to make Punjab free from the scourge of drugs, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha wrote to the deputy commissioners, asking them to wipe out the drug menace from their jurisdictions.

Sinha has asked the deputy commissioners to ensure an adequate number of rehab and drug de-addiction centres have the necessary equipment, medicines, testing kits and required staff, an official statement said.