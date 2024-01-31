Two properties of Jammu drugs peddler attached

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Two residential properties linked to a notorious drugs peddler on the outskirts of Jammu city have been attached under provisions of the NDPS Act, officials said on Tuesday.

The properties were prima facie acquired by Baldev Raj alias Raju of the Kothey Bulanday area from illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances, they said.

The accused was previously arrested in multiple cases and is currently being detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added. PTI AB SZM