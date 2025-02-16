Two properties of suspected drug peddlers attached in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Two houses owned by “notorious drug peddlers” were attached here, police said on Sunday, describing the action as part of its war against the menace of drugs in the region.

The houses of Poonam Devi and Khemo Devi were attached at Rajeev Nagar in Bahu Fort area of the city under the provisions of section 68(E) and (F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.

During the scrutiny of the FIRs lodged against both the accused persons, the police said the investigating officers have a reason to believe that the value of the properties in question is beyond their known sources of income and as such prima facie, are illegally acquired from the proceeds of illegal trade of narcotic substances.

The process of attachment of the houses, worth lakhs of rupees, on Saturday has been done in presence of an executive magistrate and a team of police officers, the official said.

The spokesperson said while three FIRs are registered against Poonam at police station Bahu Fort in 2022, the other woman is named in four FIRs in the same police station between 2020 and 2022.

Poonam was booked under PIT-NDPS act last year and was released from jail three months ago, the official said, adding she was again found involved in the drug trade.

Meanwhile, a wanted criminal Simranjot Singh, a resident of Chatha Pind, was arrested in a well-coordinated operation in Miran Sahib area of Jammu on Saturday.

"Singh is involved in numerous serious criminal activities, including attempted murder, armed assault, and illegal possession of weapons. He was wanted in at least 10 different FIRs registered across various police stations," the spokesperson said.