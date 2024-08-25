Two property brokers held for killing 64-year-old woman in Goa

Panaji, Aug 25 (PTI) The Goa police have arrested two property brokers who allegedly killed a 64-year-old woman at her house in Calangute over a monetary dispute, a senior official said on Sunday.

The accused, Aaquib Khalife and Nikhil Raje, were apprehended from a petrol pump in Anjuna on Saturday, the official said.

Khalife is a native of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), and Raje hails from Pune, he said.

The victim, Deodita Fernandes, was found dead in her apartment at Naikwado in Calangute on Friday, the official said.

A police team was formed to collect local intelligence, and the duo were arrested, he said.

The official said the accused had a money dispute with the victim over the sale of her property at Calangute.

The duo allegedly transferred money from the victim's bank account to theirs after murdering her. They were withdrawing money when the police caught them at the petrol pump, he said. PTI RPS ARU