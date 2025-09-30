Two property dealers chargesheeted in land scam in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday chargesheeted two arrested property dealers for duping two investors of Rs 1.25 crore on the pretext of selling land in Kathua district, an official said.

Devinder Singh and Anil Kumar were arrested following registration of a case last year on the written complaint of Verinder Sharma of Jammu and Jaswinder Singh of Pathankot in Punjab who are partners and are intending to manufacture a unit in Kathua, the official said.

The official said the accused approached them and claimed that they had 270 kanals of land at village Govindsar in Kathua, falsifying the land ownership records and duping the complainants of Rs 1.25 crore.

The chargesheet was filed against the accused in the court of the Special Mobile Magistrate, Kathua, the official said.