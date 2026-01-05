Two protesters booked for barging into Dehradun BJP worker's house, 'misbehaving' with women

Dehradun, Jan 5 (PTI) Two people were booked here on Monday after the protesters allegedly entered the house of a BJP worker here in Dehradun and "misbehaved" with his elderly mother and sister-in-law, police said.

The protesters on Sunday were demanding a CBI probe to reveal the identity of the alleged 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, police said.

A case has been registered at the Dalanwala police station against Nitin Dutt of Mussoorie and Suresh Singh of Tehri on the complaint of Sanjeev Verma's 85-year-old mother, Vimla Verma, police said.

In her complaint to the police, the complainant, a resident of Rajpur Road, said that on Sunday, five people entered her house and pushed and misbehaved with her and her daughter-in-law, Alka Verma, and then climbed onto the roof of the house and tore down the BJP poster.

According to the complaint, when the women asked the men why they were tearing down the poster, they threatened them, saying that they had only torn down the poster this time, but if such posters were put up again, they would set the house on fire and kill them.

After her son inquired about the incident, the identities of two of the men became clear, according to the complaint.

Acting on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and the matter is being investigated, police said.

It is noteworthy that on Sunday, a massive protest was held demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Ankita murder case, with protesters marching towards the Chief Minister's residence.

People from various political and social organisations, including the Congress party, participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal also criticised the tearing of posters by the protesters and the alleged misbehaviour with women.

He alleged that this incident indicates an attempt is being made to spoil the atmosphere of the state. PTI DPT SHS SHS