Two proxy candidates held for writing 12th board exam in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, Feb 25 (PTI) Nuh Police have apprehended two youths, including a minor, for allegedly acting as proxy candidates and taking the English exam on the first day of Haryana class 12th board examinations, officials said on Wednesday.
Police have also arrested an operator of the Common Service Centre (CSC) who allegedly made the fake admit card, they said.
According to a complaint filed by the centre superintendent Amit Kumar, during a surprise check at a government senior secondary school in Salaheri village, discrepancies were discovered in the admit cards and roll numbers of two candidates.
The investigation revealed that a minor was acting as a proxy candidate and was taking the exam in place of another student, Sahbaj, police said.
Whereas Sahbaj was acting as a proxy candidate for another student, Sameer, police said.
Upon receiving information, a police team reached the centre and arrested Sahbaj and Sameer and apprehended the minor, along with the operator of CSC, Junaid, police added.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, a spokesperson of Nuh Police said.