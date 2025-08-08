Two Punjab policemen suspended for assaulting journalist; case lodged

Batala (Punjab), Aug 8 (PTI) Two Punjab police commandos have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a local journalist here, a police official said on Friday.

A video footage of the assault is viral on social media.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar said the incident took place on August 1 and a FIR was later lodged in the matter.

In the video, the two cops, one of whom is in uniform and the other in plainclothes, can be seen dragging the journalist Balwinder Singh and punching him on a busy street. The one wearing uniform kicks him and the scribe falls down on the road. As he lay motionless in a puddle, the cops can be seen waling away.

The DSP said the two policemen were identified as Sub-Inspectors Surjit and Mandeep Singh of the 5th Battalion of Punjab Police Commandos stationed in Bathinda.

"They had come to Batala in connection with a law and order duty assigned to them here," he said.

When asked why the two policemen assaulted the journalist, the DSP said, "the two police officials were staying at a hotel here as they had come to Batala in connection with a duty assigned to them. The journalist Balwinder approached them and asked some questions pertaining to their duty in Batala...suddenly, there was some heated exchange after which the incident (assault) happened".

"An FIR was lodged on August 2 on the complaint of the journalist. Both Sub-Inspectors are of the 5th Battalion...both have been suspended," the DSP added. PTI SUN VSD SMV SMV DV DV