Two Punjab residents held with poppy straw in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Sept 26 (PTI) Two alleged inter-state narcotic smugglers, both residents of Punjab, were arrested in in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with police seizing poppy straw from their possession, officials said.

The accused were caught during vehicle checking while they were en route to Punjab from Kashmir on their trucks, a police spokesperson said.

Kulvinderpal Singh, from Mohali, was arrested at Battal Chowk near Majalta along Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Police recovered more than six kilograms of poppy straw from his truck during checking, he said.

He said police also recovered five-and-a-half kilograms of poppy straw from another truck driven by Harpreet Singh of Hoshiarpur who was also arrested on-the-spot.

Both the arrested peddlers were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson said.