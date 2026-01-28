Two Punjab villages ban kite flying over deaths, injuries due to 'Chinese manjha'

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Two gram panchayats in Sangrur and Bathinda districts in Punjab have decided to ban kite flying in their villages in the wake of recent deaths and injuries caused by the use of banned 'Chinese manjha', glass-coated synthetic strings used for flying kites.

Two villages -- Jhaloor in Lehragaga block in Sangrur and Bhaini Chuhar in Bathinda-- passed resolutions in their respective panchayats to ban kite flying and the sale of kites.

Jhaloor village Sarpanch Gurwinder Singh said the decision has been taken to ban kite flying in their village. He told PTI that many people have been injured because of this 'Chinese dor (manjha)'.

According to the resolution of the village, it has been decided to ban kite flying and the sale of kites at shops in view of these incidents.

It further said if anyone flies a kite or sells kite or 'Chinese dor', then the panchayat will write to the administration seeking action in the matter.

Singh said an announcement in this regard was made through a village gurdwara.

Similarly, the gram panchayat of Bhaini Chuhar in Bathinda has also decided to ban kite flying and the sale of kites in the village, citing concerns over deaths caused by 'Chinese dor'.

As the 'Chinese dor' is sharper and also much cheaper than cotton string, some kite enthusiasts prefer to buy it despite a ban.

A 15-year-old boy died after the 'Chinese manjha' slit his neck when he was riding a motorbike in Samrala in Ludhiana district a few days ago.

On Sunday, Sarabjit Kaur lost her life when the kite string caused serious injuries around her neck while she was on her way on a scooter in Mullanpur in Ludhiana. She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She is survived by her two-year-old son and husband.

Kite flying competitions have been quite popular in Punjab but the 'Chinese manjha' is posing a serious threat to the lives of humans and even birds.

Despite a ban on the 'Chinese manjha' and several orders by courts in different parts of the country for its strict implementation, the menace continues unabated.

Although police have launched a crackdown against its sale and use, it is still being sold illegally.