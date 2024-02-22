Two PWD assistant engineers held for bribery in Raigad

Thane, Feb 22(PTI) Two PWD assistant engineers were arrested on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

He identified the two as Reshma Naik (31), assistant engineer in the Uran panchayat samiti and Satish Kamble (51), assistant engineer in Raigad zilla parishad.

"They demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant to expedite a development work in a village. Kamble was held while taking Rs 25,000 on behalf of Naik. Both were arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM