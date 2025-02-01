Two PWD engineers suspended over substandard construction of Bhopal's longest flyover

Bhopal, Feb 1 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department on Saturday suspended two engineers and imposed fine on the contractor firm after finding that the construction quality of a newly-opened flyover here was not satisfactory.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had on January 23 inaugurated `Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Setu', the longest elevated corridor in the state capital at 2.53 km, built at a cost of Rs 153 crore.

On Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Neeraj Mandloi inspected the flyover with senior officials.

The quality and finishing of the riding surface was found to be dissatisfactory by the inspection team, he said in an official release.

Excessive corrosion was noticed at two places where expansion joints are installed, he said.

Assistant engineer Ravi Shukla who was the in-charge of the project and sub-engineer Umakant Mishra were suspended with immediate effect, Mandloi said in the statement.

Show-cause notices were also served to executive engineer Javed Shakeel for alleged carelessness in monitoring, and to chief engineer (bridges) G P Verma seeking clarification, the official added.

The officials were also directed to impose a fine on the construction company and ensure it carries out the necessary repair work, the press release said. PTI ADU KRK