Two pythons rescued from school, housing society

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Two Indian rock pythons were rescued - one each from a school in Mumbai and a housing society in neighbouring Thane city - in a span of 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

Rains in Mumbai, Thane and the metropolitan region have forced snakes and other reptiles to leave their flooded habitats, leading to an increase in their sightings in residential areas.

A python was rescued from a school in Mulund west, while another such snake was caught in a residential society in Thane west in the last 24 hours, Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare's founder-president Pawan Sharma said.

"Both the reptiles were safely rescued, medically examined and released back into their natural habitat in coordination with the forest department," he added. PTI ZA NP