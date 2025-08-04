Two ragpickers arrested for getting minor kin involved in theft

Gurugram, Aug 4 (PTI) Two ragpickers were arrested for allegedly getting minor girls who were their relatives to commit theft, police said on Monday, adding that 19 bundles of stolen electric cables were recovered from their possession.

According to police, a complaint was received on Saturday regarding the theft of electric cable bundles from a construction site at Sector 22B, Gurugram. An FIR was registered at Palam Vihar police station, they added.

The police team found that two minor girls had allegedly stolen the bundles of electric cables.

Sakshi (20) and Sapna (25), residents of a slum near Samalkha in Delhi, were arrested from Palam Vihar area on Sunday after information from the two girls, police said.

During interrogation, police said they found that one girl was Sakshi's daughter and the other was Sapna's daughter. "Both of them them work as ragpickers and force the girls to steal," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.