Two railway parcel vans to take Valley's fruits to Jammu, Delhi

Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Railways will operate two parcel vans to export fruits from Kashmir to Jammu and Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The move will bring relief to the horticulture sector in Kashmir Valley, which has suffered losses due to the prolonged closure of the National Highway 44, or the Srinagar-Jammu highway, due to torrential rains and floods in the Union Territory, they said.

Railway officials said two dedicated parcel vans will start transporting the Valley's fruits to national markets from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam station on Thursday.

"Today, two parcel vans will depart from Budgam station: one bound for Delhi and the other for Jammu, both laden with the season's finest Kashmiri apples," they said.

This marks the advent of a transformative era in Kashmir's logistics, offering a faster, more reliable route for the Valley's celebrated horticultural produce to reach national markets, railway officials said.

"By reducing the dependence on vulnerable road routes, these direct rail services signify a bold new chapter for commerce in the region -- invigorating the horticulture sector and providing fresh impetus to the economy of Kashmir as a whole," they added.